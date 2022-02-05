Maintainers assigned to the 154th Maintenance Squadron and 15th MXS begin an in-tank maintenance procedure on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. The Airmen replaced an electrical wire harness, which provides electricity to the fuel pump for the number two engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 20:28 Photo ID: 7175273 VIRIN: 220502-F-JA727-0075 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.13 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The force behind the fuel [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.