    The force behind the fuel [Image 4 of 7]

    The force behind the fuel

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers assigned to the 154th Maintenance Squadron and 15th MXS begin an in-tank maintenance procedure on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. The Airmen replaced an electrical wire harness, which provides electricity to the fuel pump for the number two engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 20:28
    Photo ID: 7175273
    VIRIN: 220502-F-JA727-0075
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The force behind the fuel, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

