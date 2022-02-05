Staff Sgt. Noel Antalan, 154th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, cleans a C-17 Globemaster III access panel during in-tank maintenance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. Fuel Airmen are assigned as entrants, attendants, or runners during in-tank maintenance in order to safely complete the procedure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 20:28
|Photo ID:
|7175274
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-JA727-0239
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The force behind the fuel [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT