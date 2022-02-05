The force behind the fuel

Staff Sgt. Noel Antalan, 154th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, cleans a C-17 Globemaster III access panel during in-tank maintenance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. Fuel Airmen are assigned as entrants, attendants, or runners during in-tank maintenance in order to safely complete the procedure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

