Staff Sgt. Noel Antalan, 154th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, and Senior Airman Sedrick Nelson, 154th MXS aircraft fuel systems journeyman, prepare to pull out their co-worker from the wing of a C-17 Globemaster III during in-tank maintenance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. Fuel Airmen take several cautionary measures in order to prevent life-threatening events during maintenance procedures while within the aircraft’s tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 20:28 Photo ID: 7175270 VIRIN: 220501-F-JA727-0135 Resolution: 5934x3948 Size: 1.77 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The force behind the fuel [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.