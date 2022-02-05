Staff Sgt. Taylor Kuehne, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, enters the wing of a C-17 Globemaster III through an access panel during in-tank maintenance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. The procedure requires Kuehne to don a full-face respirator as an increased protection measure in order to operate within the aircraft’s wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 20:28
|Photo ID:
|7175271
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-JA727-0276
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The force behind the fuel [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT