The force behind the fuel

Maintainers assigned to the 154th Maintenance Squadron and 15th MXS walk across a C-17 Globemaster III wing during in-tank maintenance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. The C-17 fuel cell is composed of active-duty and Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 20:28
|Photo ID:
|7175272
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-JA727-0019
|Resolution:
|5877x3910
|Size:
|831.6 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
