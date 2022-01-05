Maintainers assigned to the 154th Maintenance Squadron and 15th MXS walk across a C-17 Globemaster III wing during in-tank maintenance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. The C-17 fuel cell is composed of active-duty and Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 20:28 Photo ID: 7175272 VIRIN: 220502-F-JA727-0019 Resolution: 5877x3910 Size: 831.6 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The force behind the fuel [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.