Senior Airman Sedrick Nelson, 154th MXS aircraft fuel systems journeyman, removes the purge duct to allow Staff Sgt. Taylor Kuehne, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems craftsman, to exit the C-17 Globemaster III’s wing during in-tank maintenance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. A purge duct is connected to an access panel in order to provide air to the entrant Airman during the procedure within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 20:28
|Photo ID:
|7175275
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-JA727-0274
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The force behind the fuel [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
