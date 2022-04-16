Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

OSUNI STRAIT (April 16, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alejandro Yslas, from Kansas City, Kan., assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, cleans corrosion off the multi-targeting spectral system on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

