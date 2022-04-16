Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

OSUNI STRAIT (April 16, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Malik Williams, from Columbia, S.C., assigned to the "Wallbangers" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, studies engine part locations on an E-2D Hawkeye in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

