    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance [Image 2 of 9]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    OSUNI STRAIT (April 16, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jacy May, from Portland, Texas, assigned to the "Wallbangers" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, cleans grease off of an E-2D Hawkeye in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 11:20
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

