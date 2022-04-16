Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors sets gun quarters [Image 1 of 9]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors sets gun quarters

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    OSUNI STRAIT (April 16, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ahmir Scruggs, left, from Oakland, Calif., and Airman Untrell Mincy, from Fredericksburg, Va., man a .50 caliber machine gun during a strait transit on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 11:20
    Photo ID: 7173737
    VIRIN: 220416-N-CH260-1004
    Resolution: 5267x3511
    Size: 822.64 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors sets gun quarters [Image 9 of 9], by SN Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors sets gun quarters
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors stand watch
    Abraham Lincoln gun quarters
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors stand watch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT