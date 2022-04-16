Abraham Lincoln Sailors stand watch

OSUNI STRAIT (April 16, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Aaron Eustaquio, from San Diego, stands watch on the fantail during a strait transit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

