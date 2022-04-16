Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors stand watch [Image 9 of 9]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors stand watch

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    OSUNI STRAIT (April 16, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Aaron Eustaquio, from San Diego, stands watch on the fantail during gun quarters aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 11:19
    Photo ID: 7173746
    VIRIN: 220416-N-XB641-1108
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 889.2 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors stand watch [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

