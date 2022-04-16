Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

OSUNI STRAIT (April 16, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Nathan Steele, left, from Forest Hill, Md., and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Christopher Colley, from Frisco, Texas, conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

