Navy visits Steinert HS, describes life in uniform

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. -- (MAY 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Religious Programs Specialist Michael Declaro from San Leandro, Calif. speaks to a class at Steinert High School. Declaro and his supervisor, Lt. (Chaplain) Stephen Huebscher, from Stillwater, Minn spent the day at Steinert, sharing stories of the sea, describing their Navy experience and answering student questions as part of Navy Week Trenton. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Location: HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, US