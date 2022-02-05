MERCER COUNTY, N.J. -- (MAY 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Sonar Technician Submarines Gerald Carin from Barnesville, Ohio speaks to a class at Steinert High School as part of Navy Week Trenton. Carin and several of his shipmates from USS New Jersey (SSN-796) spent the day at Steinert, answering questions and sharing stories of being in the Navy as part of Navy Week Trenton. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 05:59 Photo ID: 7170969 VIRIN: 050222-N-YZ252-0102 Resolution: 4618x3249 Size: 9.44 MB Location: HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Hometown: BARNESVILLE, OH, US Hometown: HAMILTON, NJ, US Hometown: YARMOUTH, ME, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.