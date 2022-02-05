Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. -- (MAY 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Sonar Technician Submarines Gerald Carin from Barnesville, Ohio speaks to a class at Steinert High School as part of Navy Week Trenton. Carin and several of his shipmates from USS New Jersey (SSN-796) spent the day at Steinert, answering questions and sharing stories of being in the Navy as part of Navy Week Trenton. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan
