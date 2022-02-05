MERCER COUNTY, N.J. -- (MAY 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Torpedoman’s Mate 2nd Class Trevor Garmane from Carbondale, Illinois, second from right, answers a student's question at Steinert High School as part of Navy Week Trenton. The student wanted to know how the torpedo started when it was in the tube, about to be fired. Garmane allowed that, "It's like huge water gun... when the water is let into the tube, the rush of water pushing into the tube starts the motor." Garmane and his shipmates from USS New Jersey (SSN-796) spent the day at Steinert, answering questions and sharing stories of being in the Navy. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 06:00 Photo ID: 7170973 VIRIN: 050222-N-YZ252-0211 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.98 MB Location: HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Hometown: CARBONDALE, IL, US Hometown: HAMILTON, NJ, US Hometown: YARMOUTH, ME, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.