Navy visits Steinert, shares personal stories

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. -- (MAY 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Sarena Padilla from Jacksonville, Fla, left, speaks to a science class at Steinert High School as part of Navy Week Trenton. Padilla and her colleague, U.S. Coast Guard Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Martino, from Spotswood, N.J., right, work at the US National Ice Center, in Washington. Padilla, trained as an astrophysicist, applied her science background to her career in the Navy and has found a niche as a Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) officer. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

