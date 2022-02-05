Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy visits Steinert, shares personal stories [Image 1 of 9]

    Navy visits Steinert, shares personal stories

    YARMOUTH, ME, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    MERCER COUNTY, N.J. -- (MAY 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Sarena Padilla from Jacksonville, Fla, left, speaks to a science class at Steinert High School as part of Navy Week Trenton. Padilla and her colleague, U.S. Coast Guard Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Martino, from Spotswood, N.J., right, work at the US National Ice Center, in Washington. Padilla, trained as an astrophysicist, applied her science background to her career in the Navy and has found a niche as a Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) officer. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 05:59
    Photo ID: 7170966
    VIRIN: 050222-N-YZ252-0194
    Resolution: 5632x3608
    Size: 12.98 MB
    Location: YARMOUTH, ME, US 
    Hometown: HAMILTON, NJ, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: SPOTSWOOD, NJ, US
    Hometown: YARMOUTH, ME, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy visits Steinert, shares personal stories [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

