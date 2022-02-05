Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. -- (MAY 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Machinist Mate Auxiliary, right, James Jones from St. Louis describes his ship, USS New Jersey (SSN-796), using a model for Steinert High School students. Jones, and several of his shipmates from USS New Jersey (SSN-796) spent the day at Steinert, answering questions and sharing stories of being in the Navy as part of Navy Week Trenton. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

