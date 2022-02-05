Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. -- (MAY 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Stephen Huebscher, left, from Stillwater, Minn. and Religious Programs Specialist Michael Declaro from San Leandro, Calif. describe the difference between their ship, USS Princeton (CG-59), and other ships in the Navy to a class at at Steinert High School as part of Navy Week Trenton. USS Princeton is currently at sea near San Diego. Huebscher, a Chaplain, and Declaro spoke to several classes, sharing personal stories and answering questions about Navy life. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

Date Taken: 05.02.2022
Location: HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, US