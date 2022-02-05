Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform [Image 3 of 9]

    Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform

    HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    MERCER COUNTY, N.J. -- (MAY 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Stephen Huebscher, left, from Stillwater, Minn describes his ship, USS Princeton (CG-59), and other ships in the Navy to a class at at Steinert High School as part of Navy Week Trenton. USS Princeton is currently at sea near San Diego. Huebscher, a Chaplain, and Religious Program Specialist Michael Declaro from San Leandro, Calif, spoke to several classes, sharing personal stories and answering questions about Navy life. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 05:59
    Photo ID: 7170968
    VIRIN: 050222-N-YZ252-0034
    Resolution: 3374x4961
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
    Hometown: SAN LEANDRO, CA, US
    Hometown: STILLWATER, MN, US
    Hometown: YARMOUTH, ME, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy visits Steinert, shares personal stories
    Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform
    Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform
    Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform
    Navy visits Steinert HS, describes life in uniform
    Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform
    Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform
    Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform
    Navy visits Steinert, describes life in uniform

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    #NavyReserve
    #NavyWeek #NavyOutreach #USNavy #trenton #trentonnj
    @WeAreHTSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT