    USS Charleston small boat ops [Image 2 of 11]

    USS Charleston small boat ops

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    04.27.2022

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 27, 2022) Mineman 2nd Class Robert Dasch, left, from Bayport, New York, and Mineman 3rd Class William Craft, from Kettering, Ohio, secure hoistline number four from the twin boom-extendable crane (TBEC) to the surface tow cradle (STC). The TBEC and STC systems onboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18) are used to lower the 11m rigid-hull inflatable boat (RIB) out of the stern door and into the water. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

