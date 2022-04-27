220427-O-NR876-819
APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 27, 2022) The 11m rigid-hull inflatable boat (RIB) launched from the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18) operates in Apra Harbor, Guam. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Cory Klump)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 00:12
|Photo ID:
|7169287
|VIRIN:
|220427-O-NR876-819
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|995.41 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Charleston small boat ops [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT