USS Charleston small boat ops

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 27, 2022) Mineman 2nd Class Matthew Clark, from Morristown, New Jersey, operates the twin boom-extendable crane (TBEC) from the operator’s console onboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

