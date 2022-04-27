USS Charleston small boat ops

220427-O-NR876-101

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 27, 2022) Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton, from Madison, Mississippi, sits in the coxswain’s chair of the 11m rigid-hull inflatable boat (RIB) as it is lowered into the water from the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18). The coxswain on the 11m RIB is responsible for driving the boat and is required to go through extensive training before being qualified to drive a RIB. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

