USS Charleston small boat ops

220427-O-NR876-101
APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 27, 2022) Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton, from Madison, Mississippi, sits in the coxswain’s chair of the 11m rigid-hull inflatable boat (RIB) as it is lowered into the water from the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18). The coxswain on the 11m RIB is responsible for driving the boat and is required to go through extensive training before being qualified to drive a RIB. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 00:12
|Photo ID:
|7169280
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|595.43 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Hometown:
|MADISON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
