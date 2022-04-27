220427-O-NR876-543

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 27, 2022) Sailors from the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18) prepare the surface tow cradle (STC) to recover the 11m rigid-hull inflatable boat (RIB). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Cory Klump)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 00:12 Photo ID: 7169285 VIRIN: 220427-O-NR876-543 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 850.07 KB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston small boat ops [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.