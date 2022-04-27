Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston small boat ops [Image 8 of 11]

    USS Charleston small boat ops

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    04.27.2022

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220427-O-NR876-543
    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 27, 2022) Sailors from the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18) prepare the surface tow cradle (STC) to recover the 11m rigid-hull inflatable boat (RIB). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Cory Klump)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 00:12
    Photo ID: 7169285
    VIRIN: 220427-O-NR876-543
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 850.07 KB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CTF 76
    PACFLT
    Small boat ops
    TBEC
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

