USS Charleston small boat ops

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 27, 2022) Chief Engineman Kyle Wilkins, from Willards, Maryland, rides in the 11m rigid-hull inflatable boat (RIB) launched from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS-18) as Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton, from Madison, Mississippi, drives in Apra Harbor, Guam. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

Date Taken: 04.27.2022
Location: APRA HARBOR, GU