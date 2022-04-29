Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shooters roll'em home [Image 14 of 22]

    Shooters roll’em home

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron, 55th Fighter Squadron and supporting personnel return home from deployment at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 29, 2022. The 55th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadrons returned from a six-month deployment supporting U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 19:58
    Photo ID: 7168169
    VIRIN: 220429-F-ZB805-0089
    Resolution: 4234x2823
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shooters roll’em home [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shooters roll&rsquo;em home

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Deployment Return
    20FW
    55FS
    WeaselReady
    55FGS

