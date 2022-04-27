Lt. Col. Seth Taylor, 55th Fighter Squadron commander, signals to his family and friends at Shaw Air Force, South Carolina, April 27, 2022. The 55th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadrons returned from a six-month deployment supporting U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 19:57 Photo ID: 7168163 VIRIN: 220427-F-ZB805-0309 Resolution: 3921x2614 Size: 3.87 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shooters roll’em home [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.