Crew chiefs assigned to the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron perform a post flight inspection at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 27, 2022. The 55th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadrons returned from a six-month deployment supporting U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 19:57 Photo ID: 7168162 VIRIN: 220427-F-ZB805-0298 Resolution: 4466x2791 Size: 5.13 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shooters roll’em home [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.