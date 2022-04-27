Shooters roll’em home

Friends and family welcome 55th Fighter Squadron pilots home from deployment at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 27, 2022. The 55th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadrons returned from a six-month deployment supporting U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

