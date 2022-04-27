Shooters roll’em home

F-16 Vipers from the 55th Fighter Squadron fly over Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 27, 2022. The 55th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron returned from a six-month deployment supporting U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
