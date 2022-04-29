Shooters roll’em home

Airmen from the 55th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron returned home after a six-month long deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in late April 2022.



Deployed as the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and the Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, the Shooters fulfilled all air tasking orders, generating over 2,070 sorties and 9,400 hours of combat operations while in theater.



The squadrons' main mission overseas was to direct and enable military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase stability and security across U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility.



"Our Shooters stepped up to any challenge they faced and it showed over the course of the rotation," said Lt. Col. Seth Taylor, 55th FS commander. "The flexibility the squadron gained from training at Shaw paid dividends in projecting air power overseas."



While deployed, the Shooters participated in the first bilateral training event between the U.S. and Pakistan since 2019, Falcon Talon 2022. This Agile Combat Employment exercise enabled the Shooter’s multi-capable Airmen to operate and deliver combat air power from various locations.



Along with ACE exercises, the Shooters enhanced their capabilities during a Forward Area Refueling Point exercise, which prepared Airmen to effectively refuel aircraft in austere locations when air-to-air refueling is not available or when fueling stations are not accessible. Additionally, Shooter maintainers learned how to refuel KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 384th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron providing them flexibility and helping them save manpower.



“Our Shooter maintenance team performed incredibly well and played a critical role in promoting regional stability while honing their multi-capable skills; to return to Shaw as greater force generators than when they left," said Maj. Christopher Bennett, 55th FGS commander.



The 55th FS and FGS also engaged in a joint international exercise, Desert Falcon, during which the Israeli and American aircrews flew wing-to-wing and trained for various aerial scenarios all while building partnerships and interoperability between both nations. The exercise marked a significant step for the strategic cooperation and operational readiness for the IAF and the U.S. Air Force.



"The 20th Fighter Wing's mission is to deliver combat F-16 air power, develop Airmen and support Team Shaw - the 55th FS and FGS Airmen did just that while deployed, providing critical capabilities to our tenant unit 9th Air Force (AFCENT) while expanding their multi-capable Airman skills aligned with 15th Air Force," said Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing vice commander. "Thank you to the families and friends who supported their downrange loved ones and made sacrifices during this deployment. Team Shaw wouldn't be successful without each and every one of you."

