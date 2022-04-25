Staff Sgt. Anthony Lucarelli, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems technician, advances toward an F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. Airmen specializing in aircraft fuels systems attend technical training for 36 duty days, where they learn how to inspect, repair and test all fuel components on military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 05:46
|Photo ID:
|7162806
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-SQ280-0182
|Resolution:
|5792x3861
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fuel tank leak? No problem! [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
