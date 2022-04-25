Fuel tank leak? No problem!

Staff Sgt. Anthony Lucarelli and Senior Airman Alexander Ritterback, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems technicians, troubleshoot F-16 Fighting Falcon fuels systems during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. In addition to troubleshooting aircraft fuel leaks, the Airmen also maintain and operate petroleum, hydrazine and cryogenic facilities and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

