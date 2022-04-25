Staff Sgt. Alvin Cortez, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems technician, troubleshoots F-16 Fighting Falcon fuels systems during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. The aircraft fuels system Airmen are responsible for inspecting and repairing F-16 fuel systems that carry 7,000 pounds internally, and 12,000 pounds with two external tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 05:45 Photo ID: 7162799 VIRIN: 220426-F-SQ280-0140 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 4.48 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuel tank leak? No problem! [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.