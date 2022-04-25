Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel tank leak? No problem! [Image 3 of 7]

    Fuel tank leak? No problem!

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Alvin Cortez, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems technician, troubleshoots F-16 Fighting Falcon fuels systems during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. The aircraft fuels system Airmen are responsible for inspecting and repairing F-16 fuel systems that carry 7,000 pounds internally, and 12,000 pounds with two external tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

