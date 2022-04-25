Fuel tank leak? No problem!

Senior Airman Alexander Ritterback and Staff Sgt. Anthony Lucarelli, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems technicians, read a technical order during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. In addition to troubleshooting aircraft fuel leaks, the Airmen also maintain and operate petroleum, hydrazine and cryogenic facilities and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

