    Fuel tank leak? No problem!

    Fuel tank leak? No problem!

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Alvin Cortez, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems technicians, looks out the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. The maintenance specialists are responsible for inspecting aircraft fuel cells and tanks for foreign objects, corrosion and cell deterioration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 05:46
    Photo ID: 7162809
    VIRIN: 220426-F-SQ280-0216
    Resolution: 5682x3788
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, Fuel tank leak? No problem!, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Fuels
    technician
    Leak
    8 FW
    8 MXS

