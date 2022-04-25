Fuel tank leak? No problem!

Staff Sgt. Anthony Lucarelli, Senior Airman Alexander Ritterback, and Staff Sgt. Alvin Cortez, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems technicians, troubleshoot F-16 Fighting Falcon fuels systems during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. Airmen specializing in aircraft fuels systems attend technical training for 36 duty days, where they learn how to inspect, repair and test all fuel components on military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

Date Posted: 04.27.2022