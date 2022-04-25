Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel tank leak? No problem! [Image 1 of 7]

    Fuel tank leak? No problem!

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Anthony Lucarelli, Senior Airman Alexander Ritterback, and Staff Sgt. Alvin Cortez, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems technicians, troubleshoot F-16 Fighting Falcon fuels systems during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. Airmen specializing in aircraft fuels systems attend technical training for 36 duty days, where they learn how to inspect, repair and test all fuel components on military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 05:45
    Photo ID: 7162797
    VIRIN: 220426-F-SQ280-0111
    Resolution: 6093x4062
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    TAGS

    F-16
    Fuels
    technician
    Leak
    8 FW
    8 MXS

