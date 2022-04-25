Fuel tank leak? No problem!

Senior Airman Alexander Ritterback, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems technician, troubleshoots F-16 Fighting Falcon fuels systems during a Routine Training Event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2022. The maintenance specialists are responsible for inspecting aircraft fuel cells and tanks for foreign objects, corrosion and cell deterioration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

