Enabling war-winning airpower

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. David Bernaldelagua, KC-135 pilot assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts muscular stretching exercises during aerial refueling operations within the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility, April 9, 2022. Muscular strength, muscular endurance and flexibility of each Airman is a critical component to meet expeditionary mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

