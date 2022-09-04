Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enabling war-winning airpower [Image 7 of 14]

    Enabling war-winning airpower

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. David Bernaldelagua, KC-135 pilot assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts muscular stretching exercises during aerial refueling operations within the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility, April 9, 2022. Muscular strength, muscular endurance and flexibility of each Airman is a critical component to meet expeditionary mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    USCENTCOM
    "1CTCS
    AFCENT
    50 EARS"

