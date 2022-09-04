Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enabling war-winning airpower [Image 10 of 14]

    Enabling war-winning airpower

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov, aerial combat camera craftsman assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron documents aerial refueling operations with the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility April 9, 2022. 1CTCS acquires still and motion imagery in support of classified and unclassified air, sea, and ground military operations as a fundamental tool of commanders and decision-makers throughout the Department of Defense.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

