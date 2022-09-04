Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enabling war-winning airpower

    Enabling war-winning airpower

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Craig White, KC-135 aerial refueling specialist, assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts an in-flight checklist during aerial refueling operations within the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility, April 9, 2022. In-flight Refueling Specialists operate a specialized boom from the back of a KC-135, which pumps thousands of gallons of jet fuel to support U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 05:49
    Photo ID: 7149941
    VIRIN: 220409-F-QP712-0375
    Resolution: 3705x2465
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enabling war-winning airpower, by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

