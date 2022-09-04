U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Craig White, KC-135 aerial refueling specialist, assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts an in-flight checklist during aerial refueling operations within the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility, April 9, 2022. In-flight Refueling Specialists operate a specialized boom from the back of a KC-135, which pumps thousands of gallons of jet fuel to support U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

