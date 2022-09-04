Enabling war-winning airpower

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick, aerial combat camera craftsman assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron listens to on-board radio communications during aerial refueling operations with the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility April 9, 2022. 1CTCS acquires still and motion imagery in support of classified and unclassified air, sea, and ground military operations as a fundamental tool of commanders and decision-makers throughout the Department of Defense.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

