U.S. Air Force Capt. Koji Buterbaugh, KC-135 pilot assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron reacts to his aircrew during aerial refueling operations within the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility April 9, 2022. The 50th EARS, deployed with U.S. AFCENT, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 05:49 Photo ID: 7149932 VIRIN: 220409-F-QP712-0367 Resolution: 2942x1957 Size: 2.95 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enabling war-winning airpower [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.