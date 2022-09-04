A U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron carries our aerial operations in the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility April 9, 2022. The 55th EFS delivers airpower and showcases U.S. commitment to deterrence and regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA This work, Enabling war-winning airpower [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Matthew Plew