U.S. Air Force Capt. Koji Buterbaugh, KC-135 pilot assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts pre-flight checks of his aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar April 9, 2022. The 50th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

