U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Dempsey, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron weapons load crew team chief, performs a post-load inspection on an AIM-9X Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missile loaded onto a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. Post-load inspections are performed every time munitions are installed in an aircraft as a safety and security precaution to check for proper installation and condition of the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 14:50
|Photo ID:
|7149023
|VIRIN:
|220416-F-LH638-1101
|Resolution:
|7822x5215
|Size:
|17.62 MB
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
