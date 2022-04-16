Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Dempsey, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron weapons load crew team chief, performs a post-load inspection on an AIM-9X Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missile loaded onto a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. Post-load inspections are performed every time munitions are installed in an aircraft as a safety and security precaution to check for proper installation and condition of the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

