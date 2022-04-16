Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night

U.S. Air Force weapons load crew Airmen from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, finish post-load inspections on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. Post-load inspections are one of several redundancies implemented to ensure safe and secure operation of all aircraft ammunition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

