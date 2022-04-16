U.S. Air Force weapons load crew Airmen from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, finish post-load inspections on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. Post-load inspections are one of several redundancies implemented to ensure safe and secure operation of all aircraft ammunition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 14:50
|Photo ID:
|7149024
|VIRIN:
|220416-F-LH638-1168
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.96 MB
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT