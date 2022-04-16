Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night [Image 6 of 9]

    Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force weapons load crew Airmen from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, finish post-load inspections on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. Post-load inspections are one of several redundancies implemented to ensure safe and secure operation of all aircraft ammunition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 14:50
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO
    This work, Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS

    Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night
    NATO
    F-16
    warhawks
    Air Policing
    pink moon
    Eastern Support 2022

