U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Dempsey, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron weapons load crew team chief, uses a flashlight to perform a post-load inspection on an AIM-9X Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missile loaded onto a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. Aircraft flying in support of NATO air policing missions are armed in a defensive posture to secure NATO airspace from potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 14:50 Photo ID: 7149027 VIRIN: 220416-F-LH638-1107 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.66 MB Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.