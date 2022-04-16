Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st class Samuel Landreth, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron security forces defender from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, performs a routine security patrol of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons on the flightline of 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. The multinational NATO alliance currently hosts more than 100 combat aircraft on alert in the region, performing 24/7 patrols along eastern borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

